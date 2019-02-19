HC orders removal of book on Bangladesh Bank for ‘distorting history’ 

The bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Mohammad Ali gave the order on Tuesday.

The court ordered authorities to be careful so that the book ‘Bangladesh Bank Er Itihash’ does not end up in stores or the ongoing Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

The order followed the submission of a probe report by committee set up by the Ministry of Finance.

The committee noted that the book ‘distorted history’ when it used photos of former Pakistan president Ayub Khan and East Pakistan governor Monayem Khan, while excluding Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The book’s publisher has been summoned to the bench on Mar 12 to provide his explanation.