BIWTA eviction drive in Mohammadpur’s Bosila enters second day

Published: 19 Feb 2019 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2019 02:56 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA has resumed the eviction drive to remove illegal structures on the banks of the river Buriganga in the Bosila area of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur for the second day.

The drive began around 10:00 am on Tuesday, said Md Mizanur Rahman, the deputy director of BIWTA.

“There aren’t many encroachments in this area. We have demolished a few semi-concrete structures and tin-roofed houses.”

At least 120 illegal structures were bulldozed on the first day of the drive on Monday. These included a four-storey building, eight three-storey building, 11 two-storey buildings and 42 one-storey buildings. Around 33 semi-concrete structures and 25 tin-roofed houses were also demolished.

Around 1,500 illegal structures were demolished during the nine-day eviction drive which began on Jan 29 and had three separate phases.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed a river protection taskforce in a meeting with the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) to protect rivers around Dhaka and Chattogram from destruction in 2016.

The eviction drive is proceeding under the jurisdiction of that taskforce.

Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury had said in a parliamentary session last week that no amount of influence will stop the drive and it will continue until all illegal structures on the banks of the Buriganga are removed.

