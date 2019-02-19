ACC recovers govt car being used illegally by a livestock department official
The Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC has recovered a Prado from an official of the Department of Livestock Services, who had been ‘illegally’ using the government car for eight months.
Assistant Director of the Department Mahbubul Haque was using the car even after a project expired, according to ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee.
As per the ACC's directive, the driver of the white car (Dhaka Metro-Gha-11-3558) brought it to the head office of the anti-graft body on Monday noon, he said.
Following a complaint received on the hotline, the ACC moved to recover the car from the official’s illegal procession.
Quoting the driver, ACC officials said that the 'Duck Breeding Project' expired in June last year. But Mahbubul, the project director, was still using the car illegally.
"About Tk 50,000 has been spent per month on paying driver's salary and overtime. After collecting the primary information, the car was returned to the Directorate," Pranab said
ACC Director General (Administration) Mohammad Munir Chowdhury said that illegal use of state resources is tantamount to misuse of power, which is against the institutional good governance. The ACC is working to establish good governance.
Earlier, the ACC recovered two expensive vehicles which had been illegally used by two Power Development Board employees for 10 years.
