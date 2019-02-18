Why Bodi, Shajahan heading efforts to stop yaba peddling, road accidents? MP asks
Published: 18 Feb 2019 11:51 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 11:55 PM BdST
The involvement of Abdur Rahman Bodi in preventing peddling of drugs like yaba and assigning Shajahan Khan in efforts to stop road accidents has been questioned in parliament.
“How much will it be possible to control drugs by Bodi and roads by Shajahan Khan?” asked the Jatiya Party’s Fakhrul Islam MP on Monday.
The opposition MP recalled Shajahan’s remarks that licences can be given to people who can identify cattle had triggered widespread criticism.
“His laughter created a situation. How much will the government be able to keep its commitment by (assigning) him?” he asked.
Shajahan Khan and Abdur Rahman Bodi
He has denied his involvement in controlling smuggling of yaba pills from Myanmar through Teknaf and Ukhia borders.
The Awami League, however, picked his wife Shahin Akhter as the candidate before the last election. After winning the polls, Shahin and Bodi have resolved to put an end to yaba trade in the district and asked the peddlers to surrender.
On Saturday, 102 drug lords of the southeastern district surrendered. They include some kin of Bodi.
On Sunday, the National Road Safety Council formed a committee headed by former shipping minister Shajahan to make a report to bring back order to roads.
Shajahan is also the chief of the Bangladesh Road Transport Workers’ Federation.
His remarks and smiling face in response to a query on deaths of two students in the Airport Road crash last year triggered criticism amid the student protests for safe roads. He apologised later.
Fakhrul Imam
On Monday, AKM Shamim Osman MP of the Awami League from Narayanganj objected to Fakhrul Imam’s remarks and question about Shajahan’s new assignment.
“Shajahan Khan is a respectable person. I object to the demand for discussion on what happened centring his smile,” Osman said.
Shajahan also condemned Imam’s remarks as “unfortunate”.
He urged Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury to expunge the opposition MP’s remarks if he does not himself withdraw those.
The transport workers’ leader described his efforts in bringing back order to the sector.
QUADER’S DEFENCE
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, who announced the committee on Sunday, said Shajahan was appointed the head of the panel considering his experience.
“We won’t see what problems were created by his smile. We will see how all the members of the committee make the report and we will take steps following their recommendations. No individual is important here,” he said.
Quader noted that people like Nirapad Sarak Chai Andolan Chairman Ilias Kanchan and columnist Syed Abul Maksud are also on the 15-strong committee along with other experts.
“No-one objected to this proposal (to make Shajahan panel chief). No single person will make the report. His name had been proposed because he is experienced,” Quader argued.
