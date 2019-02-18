Narayanganj clash: Former and current councillors among 22 arrested

Two separate cases have been filed over the clash, which took place at the Nitaiganj Nolua Para area of the city around 12:30 am on Monday, said Kamrul Islam, chief of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station.

Kabir Hossain, general secretary of the local Awami League wing and a current councillor, and Kamrul Hasan Munna, president of the Awami League's labour front Sramik League and a former ward councillor, were among the detainees.

Former councillor Munna is also the president of a mosque committee.

The clash took place between the followers of Kabir and Munna over the committee, locals who witnessed the incident said.

The followers of Munna attacked Tipu, a nephew of Kabir, when he asked the present mosque committee to present its financial documents, the locals said.

The followers of the two leaders then engaged in a clash with makeshift weapons triggering a fear among all.

Later on police heard the sounds of gunfire, rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control, OC Kamrul said.

At least 10 people were injured in the clash. They received first aid at the Narayanganj General Hospital.