BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Mohammadpur’s Bosila
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2019 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 02:14 PM BdST
The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA has resumed a drive to remove illegal structures on the banks of the Buriganga River at the Bosila area of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur.
The drive began around 9:00 am Monday in the Bosila Bridge area, according to Md Mizanur Rahman, the deputy director of BIWTA.
At least three one-storey buildings and 20 tin-shed houses were demolished as of 11 am, he told to bdnews24.com.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed a river protection taskforce in a meeting with the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) to protect rivers around Dhaka and Chattogram from destruction in 2016. The eviction drive is proceeding under the jurisdiction of that taskforce.
Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury had said in a parliamentary session last week that no amount of influence will stop the drive and it will continue until all illegal structures on the banks of the Buriganga are removed.
