Home > Bangladesh

BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Mohammadpur’s Bosila

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Feb 2019 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 02:14 PM BdST

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA has resumed a drive to remove illegal structures on the banks of the Buriganga River at the Bosila area of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur. 

The drive began around 9:00 am Monday in the Bosila Bridge area, according to Md Mizanur Rahman, the deputy director of BIWTA.

At least three one-storey buildings and 20 tin-shed houses were demolished as of 11 am, he told to bdnews24.com.

Around 1,500 illegal structures were demolished during the nine-day eviction drive which began on Jan 29 and had three separate phases.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formed a river protection taskforce in a meeting with the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) to protect rivers around Dhaka and Chattogram from destruction in 2016. The eviction drive is proceeding under the jurisdiction of that taskforce.

Shipping Minister Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury had said in a parliamentary session last week that no amount of influence will stop the drive and it will continue until all illegal structures on the banks of the Buriganga are removed.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Gas outage to hit Dhaka again

Al Mahmud laid to rest

Hasina visits UAE defence exhibition

Photo: Reuters

PM Hasina condemns Kashmir attack

Trainee lawyer held over ex-NDC student murder

File Photo: Police personnel pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi near Mumbai, January 30, 2008. Reuters

India rally marking Gandhi’s birth anniversary reaches Bangladesh

Book fair stalls suffer huge damage in storm

RMG worker gang-raped in Savar

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.