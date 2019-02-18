‘Bandit’ killed in alleged shootout in the Sundarbans

The coast guard identified the deceased as a forest bandit.

The shootout occurred in the Shonaimukhi Canal in the Nalian Kalabogi area of the Sundarbans Western Division around midnight on Sunday, said Coast Guard Western Zone Detective Branch Lt Abdullah Al Mahmud.

The coast guard says the deceased was about 25 years old, but did not disclose his name or any additional details regarding his identity.

“A coast guard team was dispatched to the area after receiving reports that members of the Asadur Bahini forest bandit gang were planning a robbery in the area,” said coast guard official Mahmud.

“The bandits spotted the coast guard team and opened fire. The coast guard returned fire. After a 15-minute firefight, the bandits fled. The coast guard searched the area and found an individual with bullet wounds, recovered them and took them to Dacope Upazila Health Complex in Khulna. The doctors on duty there declared him dead.”

Four firearms were recovered from the scene, Mahmud added.