Avijit Roy murder: Six, including ‘ABT leader’ Major Zia and blogger Farabi, to be charged
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Feb 2019 01:27 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 01:27 PM BdST
The police counter-terrorism unit (CTC) has finalised a charge sheet over the murder of blogger and writer Avijit Roy.
Though law enforcers found evidence of twelve perpetrators being involved in the 2015 murder that shook Bangladesh, only six suspects are to be charged. Law enforcers failed to find the names and addresses of five suspects, while another has died.
Among the six accused in the murder are alleged Ansarullah Bangla Team leader and sacked military officer Major Syed Ziaul Haq and ‘militant blogger’ Safiur Rahman Farabi.
Police CTC chief Monirul Islam said at a press conference on Monday that the charge sheet has to be approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs before it is sent to the court.
“The investigating officer in the case has requested the approval of the home secretary for the charge sheet. Once we receive the notice from them, the case docket will be sent to the court.”
Avijit Roy was attacked in front of the Dhaka University TSC intersection on Feb 26, 2015 as he was returning from the Ekushey Book Fair with his wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya.
The son of noted physicist Ajay Roy, Avijit lived in the US. In addition to writing on various scientific issues, he was the founder of the popular blog ‘Muktomona’.
He had come to Bangladesh to take part in the book fair despite threats from militants.
Prof Ajay Roy filed a case over his son’s murder at Shahbagh Police Station soon after the incident. He has expressed his disappointment about the slow progress of the investigation.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Mohammadpur’s Bosila
- Avijit Roy murder: Six, including ‘ABT leader’ Major Zia and blogger Farabi, to be charged
- The slum that burned down in Chattogram’s Chaktai was built ‘illegally’, says administration
- ‘Bandit’ killed in alleged shootout in the Sundarbans
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Poet Al Mahmud laid to rest in Brahmanbaria
- Hasina visits International Defence Exhibition 2019 in UAE
- PM Hasina condemns terror attack on Indian forces in Kashmir
- Trainee lawyer arrested on charges of murdering former Notre Dame College student
- India motor rally marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary reaches Bangladesh
Most Read
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- Bangladesh Bank approves three more private commercial banks
- Bangladesh eyes ‘big investments’ after four deals signed with UAE
- Biswa Ijtema extended to Tuesday after rain disruptions
- Saudi crown prince begins Asia tour with $20 billion Pakistan investment pledge
- Gas outage to hit half of Dhaka again on Tuesday
- Ex-minister Shajahan heading panel to bring order to roads
- India levies 200% customs duty on Pakistan imports
- Amar Ekushey Book Fair stalls suffer huge damage in storm
- Prince Harry and Prince William split households over royal family row