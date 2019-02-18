Avijit Roy murder: Six, including ‘ABT leader’ Major Zia and blogger Farabi, to be charged

Though law enforcers found evidence of twelve perpetrators being involved in the 2015 murder that shook Bangladesh, only six suspects are to be charged. Law enforcers failed to find the names and addresses of five suspects, while another has died.

Among the six accused in the murder are alleged Ansarullah Bangla Team leader and sacked military officer Major Syed Ziaul Haq and ‘militant blogger’ Safiur Rahman Farabi.

Police CTC chief Monirul Islam said at a press conference on Monday that the charge sheet has to be approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs before it is sent to the court.

“The investigating officer in the case has requested the approval of the home secretary for the charge sheet. Once we receive the notice from them, the case docket will be sent to the court.”

Avijit Roy was attacked in front of the Dhaka University TSC intersection on Feb 26, 2015 as he was returning from the Ekushey Book Fair with his wife Rafida Ahmed Bonya.

The son of noted physicist Ajay Roy, Avijit lived in the US. In addition to writing on various scientific issues, he was the founder of the popular blog ‘Muktomona’.

He had come to Bangladesh to take part in the book fair despite threats from militants.

Prof Ajay Roy filed a case over his son’s murder at Shahbagh Police Station soon after the incident. He has expressed his disappointment about the slow progress of the investigation.

