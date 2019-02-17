Home > Bangladesh

Trainee lawyer arrested on charges of murdering former Notre Dame College student

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Feb 2019 10:50 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 10:50 PM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested a trainee lawyer on charges of murdering a former Notre Dame College student in Dhaka.

Sakhina Begum Sabita, 26, has admitted that she hacked 22-year-old Yogen Gonsalves to death after drugging him at his home at Kadamtala in Basabo, according to RAB-3 commander Md Emranul Hasan.

The elite force arrested Sabita from a house in Mugda on Monday night, six days after police recovered Yogen’s body with his hands and legs tied, Hasan said.   

The college had expelled Gonsalves, who hails from Chattogram’s Pathorghata, for not attending his classes regularly.

He and Sabita, a former student of Stamford University, are members of an organisation – Poor People’s Help Foundation.

Sabita filed a case against Zafar Ullah Russell, another member of the organisation and a former student of Stamford University, in 2017 and Gonsalves was a witness in the case.

Gonsalves had been extorting money from Sabita, who was working as a trainee lawyer at Dhaka Judges’ Court, for his statement in the case, RAB’s Hasan said.

Sabita was angry at Gonsalves for the extortion and finally killed him in his flat after drugging him, Hasan said.

Security camera footage of the building showed Sabita and Gonsalves entering together but the woman leaving alone, according to the RAB official.

He said the RAB was checking whether anyone else was involved in the murder of Gonsalves.

