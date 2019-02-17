RMG worker allegedly gang-raped in Savar on Valentine’s Day

The 20-year-old victim was sent to the one-stop crisis centre in Dhaka Medical College Hospital for a medical test.

Following the incident, the brother of the victim filed a case with Savar Model Police Station early on Sunday.

The ‘boyfriend’, named Rakib, is a resident of Zirabo area in Ashulia and has been missing since the incident took place, police said.

The girl used to work at a private garment factory in Hemayetpur. Rakib was a line operator at the same factory, said Golam Nobi, inspector of Savar Model Police Station.

“There was a relationship between them. They went out to celebrate Valentine’s Day. They returned to the home that evening. Rakib then asked her to meet up again at the Balur Math area in Hemayetpur around 8pm.”

Rakib and his friends then gang raped the victim and threatened to kill her if she told anyone, Golam Nobi said, citing the case.

Police are working to arrest the suspects, he added.