Poet Al Mahmud laid to rest in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 11:42 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 11:42 PM BdST
Al Mahmud, one of the finest Bengali poets, has been buried at his ancestral village of Mourail in Brahmanbaria.
He was buried next to his parents’ graves after a Namaz-e-Janaza or funeral prayers at the Niaz Mohammad High School grounds on Sunday afternoon.
Fans in Dhaka attended his funeral prayers and paid respect to him at the Bangla Academy and the National Press Club on Saturday.
Mir Abdus Shukur Al Mahmud, who took the pen name Al Mahmud, had also worked as a journalist.
