Poet Al Mahmud laid to rest in Brahmanbaria

He was buried next to his parents’ graves after a Namaz-e-Janaza or funeral prayers at the Niaz Mohammad High School grounds on Sunday afternoon.

The poet died at a hospital in Dhaka on Friday night at the age of 82. He was suffering from geriatric problems.

Fans in Dhaka attended his funeral prayers and paid respect to him at the Bangla Academy and the National Press Club on Saturday.

Mir Abdus Shukur Al Mahmud, who took the pen name Al Mahmud, had also worked as a journalist.