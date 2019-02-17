PM Hasina condemns terror attack on Indian forces in Kashmir
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 10:52 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 10:52 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has condemned a deadly car bomb attack on an Indian military convoy in Kashmir.
In a message to her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, she expressed her solidarity in the fight against terrorism.
The message was conveyed through the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi after a suicide bomber killed 44 Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on Thursday last week.
A Pakistan-based militant group, Jaish-e-Mohammad, has claimed responsibility for the car bomb attack, raising tensions with India.
“We stand by the people and the government of India. We offer our condolences to the members of the families who lost their dear ones. Our thoughts and prayers are for speedy recovery of those who got injured," said the Bangladesh prime minister in her message.
Bangladesh is steadfast in its stance against terrorism and maintains a zero tolerance policy against all such activities, she said.
“Bangladesh would continue to work and cooperate with international community including India to eradicate the menace of terrorism,” she said.
