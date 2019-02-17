Mild earthquake felt in Chattogram
News Desk bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 12:18 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 12:18 PM BdST
A mild earthquake has occurred in Mizoram’s Saiha, near the Bangladesh border, the effects of which could be felt in Chattogram.
According to the US Geological Survey the tremor measured 4.8 on the Richter scale and occurred at 8:58 am on Sunday.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 11.9 km north of the Saiha district in Mizoram and 10 km underneath the earth’s surface.
The epicentre of the earthquake was 75.5 km away from Bandarban, 96.5 km away from Satkania in Chattogram, and 77 km away from Haka in Myanmar.
The tremor was felt in Chattogram, Banderban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Cox's Bazar and other districts in the south and south-eastern part of the country, district correspondents of bdnews24.com reported.
No causalities have been reported so far.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina flies to Abu Dhabi from Munich
- Man arrested by police killed in Munshiganj ‘shootout’
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum
- Gas supply outage hits Chattogram after digging causes line leak
- Man arrested for alleged rape of schoolgirl in Dhaka
- Over 100 yaba peddlers surrender in Cox's Bazar, eight are ex-MP Bodi’s relatives
- 49 MPs in reserved seats for women unofficially declared elected
- Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar
- NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report on meeting with Salman F Rahman
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- 49 elected uncontested to reserved women parliamentary seats
- Yaba peddlers surrender: Eight of them are Bodi’s relatives
- NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report on meeting with Salman F Rahman
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant
- Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar
- Will wait and see if this is part of Jamaat strategy, says AL’s Quader
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum