Mild earthquake felt in Chattogram

According to the US Geological Survey the tremor measured 4.8 on the Richter scale and occurred at 8:58 am on Sunday.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 11.9 km north of the Saiha district in Mizoram and 10 km underneath the earth’s surface.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 75.5 km away from Bandarban, 96.5 km away from Satkania in Chattogram, and 77 km away from Haka in Myanmar.

The tremor was felt in Chattogram, Banderban, Rangamati, Khagrachhari, Cox's Bazar and other districts in the south and south-eastern part of the country, district correspondents of bdnews24.com reported.

No causalities have been reported so far.