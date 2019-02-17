Home > Bangladesh

Man arrested for alleged rape of schoolgirl in Dhaka

  Chief Crimes Correspondent,  Reuters

Published: 17 Feb 2019 12:07 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 12:07 AM BdST

Police have arrested a man on charges of raping a schoolgirl in Dhaka’s west Agargaon.

The 45-year-old Abdur Razzak confessed to violating the girl during police questioning on Saturday, said Jane Alam, the OC of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police.

The child was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after police retrieved her in a bloodied state near the assailant’s house, he added.

Razzak lured the child to his flat in west Agargaon with chocolates and crisps on Saturday noon, police said.

“The incident occurred around 12pm in Razzak’s flat,” said OC Alam

The girl lives with her family in a tin-roofed house near the alleged assailant’s residence, according to police. Her father is a roadside vendor.   

“The child was thrown out of the house after she was raped. Neighbours rushed to the girl’s aid after seeing her covered in blood and wailing. They surrounded Razzak’s house afterwards.”

“Razzak locked the main door and stayed inside the flat after he saw the situation developing outside. He told an acquaintance over the phone that terrorists were gathering in front of his home.”

Informed of the situation, police went to the scene and rescued the girl.  

Razzak was later arrested and a case has been filed.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

102 yaba traffickers surrender to police

Shafi flown to Ijtema

No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka

NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report

Help denuclearise South Asia: ICAN

Bangladesh getting more involved with ICC

A signboard of the local BGB camp in Thakurgaon's Betna.

BGB charges 2 killed in Thakurgaon

Bangladesh narrative ‘good model’ for ITU

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.