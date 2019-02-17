Man arrested for alleged rape of schoolgirl in Dhaka

The 45-year-old Abdur Razzak confessed to violating the girl during police questioning on Saturday, said Jane Alam, the OC of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police.

The child was admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after police retrieved her in a bloodied state near the assailant’s house, he added.

Razzak lured the child to his flat in west Agargaon with chocolates and crisps on Saturday noon, police said.

“The incident occurred around 12pm in Razzak’s flat,” said OC Alam

The girl lives with her family in a tin-roofed house near the alleged assailant’s residence, according to police. Her father is a roadside vendor.

“The child was thrown out of the house after she was raped. Neighbours rushed to the girl’s aid after seeing her covered in blood and wailing. They surrounded Razzak’s house afterwards.”

“Razzak locked the main door and stayed inside the flat after he saw the situation developing outside. He told an acquaintance over the phone that terrorists were gathering in front of his home.”

Informed of the situation, police went to the scene and rescued the girl.

Razzak was later arrested and a case has been filed.