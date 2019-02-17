Man arrested by police killed in Munshiganj ‘shootout’
Munshiganj Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 10:48 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 10:48 AM BdST
A man accused in six cases has been killed in an alleged shootout involving police at Munshiganj’s Sadar Upazila.
According to Munshiganj Sadar Police OC Alamgir Hossein, the gunfight occurred around 2 am on Sunday beneath the Taleshwar Bridge in Bageshwar.
Police say that the victim, 30-year-old Humayun Bepari, is a member of a pirate gang and has been accused of robbery in six cases.
More to follow
