Man arrested by police killed in Munshiganj ‘shootout’

  Munshiganj Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Feb 2019 10:48 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 10:48 AM BdST

A man accused in six cases has been killed in an alleged shootout involving police at Munshiganj’s Sadar Upazila.

According to Munshiganj Sadar Police OC Alamgir Hossein, the gunfight occurred around 2 am on Sunday beneath the Taleshwar Bridge in Bageshwar.

Police say that the victim, 30-year-old Humayun Bepari, is a member of a pirate gang and has been accused of robbery in six cases.

