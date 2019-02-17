India motor rally marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary reaches Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 10:45 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 10:48 PM BdST
A motor rally from India marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi has arrived in Bangladesh as part of a three-nation tour.
The aim of the rally, to take place over 22 days, is to spread “the message of peace and non-violence of the India’s founding father”, and also to raise awareness on safe driving, said the Indian High Commission in a statement.
It arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday through the Petrapole-Benapole border and will depart on Tuesday, heading to India through the Akhaura-Agartala route.
The rally by Kalinga Motor Sports Club set off from Rajghat on Feb 4, with support from India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It will cover 7,250 km before ending in Yangon on Feb 24.
It will pass through Sabarmati, Porbandar, Sewagram, Jabalpur, Dandi, Yervada, Lucknow, Chauri-Chaura, Champaran, Santiniketan and Kolkata.
The delegation comprising of 35 participants and 10 vehicles is led by Shambhu Singh, an additional secretary of the India’s road transport ministry.
A flag off-event has been organised at the High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.
The gathering will be joined by representatives of Gandhi Ashrams in Bangladesh and school children who participated in the quiz competition Bapu@150 among other guests. Students of Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre will perform at the event.
An exhibition on photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and textile ‘khadi’ has also been organised as part of the commemoration.
Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader and State Minister for LGRD Swapan Bhattacharjee will be attending the event.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Biswa Ijtema extended to Tuesday after rain disruptions
- Ex-minister Shajahan heading panel to bring order to roads
- Chattogram gas outage enters second day
- RMG worker allegedly gang-raped in Savar on Valentine’s Day
- Chaktai slum fire: The pain of losing everything
- CEC Huda disappointed at BNP decision to boycott upazila polls
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Kushtia
- Mild earthquake felt in Chattogram
- Hasina flies to Abu Dhabi from Munich
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- Saad followers brave rains for second phase of Bishwa Ijtema
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum
- 49 elected uncontested to reserved women parliamentary seats
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- India levies 200% customs duty on Pakistan imports
- Yaba peddlers surrender: Eight of them are Bodi’s relatives
- Mild earthquake felt in Chattogram
- Japan's PM nominated Trump for Nobel Peace Prize on US request
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla