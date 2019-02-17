India motor rally marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary reaches Bangladesh

The aim of the rally, to take place over 22 days, is to spread “the message of peace and non-violence of the India’s founding father”, and also to raise awareness on safe driving, said the Indian High Commission in a statement.

It arrived in Bangladesh on Sunday through the Petrapole-Benapole border and will depart on Tuesday, heading to India through the Akhaura-Agartala route.

The rally by Kalinga Motor Sports Club set off from Rajghat on Feb 4, with support from India’s Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. It will cover 7,250 km before ending in Yangon on Feb 24.

It will pass through Sabarmati, Porbandar, Sewagram, Jabalpur, Dandi, Yervada, Lucknow, Chauri-Chaura, Champaran, Santiniketan and Kolkata.

The delegation comprising of 35 participants and 10 vehicles is led by Shambhu Singh, an additional secretary of the India’s road transport ministry.

A flag off-event has been organised at the High Commission in Dhaka on Monday.

The gathering will be joined by representatives of Gandhi Ashrams in Bangladesh and school children who participated in the quiz competition Bapu@150 among other guests. Students of Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre will perform at the event.

An exhibition on photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and textile ‘khadi’ has also been organised as part of the commemoration.

Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader and State Minister for LGRD Swapan Bhattacharjee will be attending the event.