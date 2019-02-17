Hasina visits International Defence Exhibition 2019 in UAE

Hasina and her entourage reached Abu Dhabi via Doha at 6:30 am local time on Sunday after they departed Munich aboard an Etihad Airways flight on Saturday night.

The prime minister later went to the National Exhibition Centre where the exhibition is being held.

She visited the exhibition at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed Hasina to the exhibition centre.

Along with the IDEX 2019, the UAE has also organised the Naval Defence and Maritime Security Exhibition or Navdex 2019.

Bangladesh Navy’s BNS Dhaleshwari has taken part in the Navdex 2019.

Hasina took seat next to her UAE counterpart Al Maktoum at the exhibition.

According to her itinerary, Hasina will hold bilateral talks with UAE leaders and attend a programme to be hosted by expatriate Bangladeshis in Abu Dhabi. She will return home on Feb 20.

Hasina reached Germany last Thursday to attend the 55th Munich Security Conference on a six-day trip abroad, her first after being elected for the fourth term.