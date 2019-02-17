Hasina visits International Defence Exhibition 2019 in UAE
Reazul Bashar from Abu Dhabi, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 11:40 PM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2019 12:00 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has visited the 14th International Defence Exhibition or IDEX 2019 in the United Arab Emirates.
Hasina and her entourage reached Abu Dhabi via Doha at 6:30 am local time on Sunday after they departed Munich aboard an Etihad Airways flight on Saturday night.
The prime minister later went to the National Exhibition Centre where the exhibition is being held.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed Hasina to the exhibition centre.
Bangladesh Navy’s BNS Dhaleshwari has taken part in the Navdex 2019.
Hasina took seat next to her UAE counterpart Al Maktoum at the exhibition.
Hasina reached Germany last Thursday to attend the 55th Munich Security Conference on a six-day trip abroad, her first after being elected for the fourth term.
