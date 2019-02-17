Gas supply outage hits Chattogram after digging causes line leak
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 03:26 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 03:26 AM BdST
Natural gas supplies to large parts of Chattogram have ground to a halt after a 24-inch thick supply line was ruptured in a canal digging operation.
Different parts of the port city including Agrabad, EPZ, Patenga, Port and Halishahar faced a gas outage from Saturday evening onwards.
“During the canal digging work in the early hours of Saturday, city corporation workers dropped a piling hook which pierced the gas supply line. They informed the KGDCL after identifying the issue on Saturday morning,” said Sarwar.
“Our workers went to the site and began repair works at 4pm. Gas supply in various parts of the city has been halted since then.”
The location of the gas line nearly 20 feet below the surface has made it difficult for workers to carry out swift repairs, said Sarwar.
He added that “a major calamity” has been averted by the early identification of the problem.
“We will take initiatives to either repair or replace the pipe considering the magnitude of the accident.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Man arrested for alleged rape of schoolgirl in Dhaka
- Over 100 yaba peddlers surrender in Cox's Bazar, eight are ex-MP Bodi’s relatives
- 49 MPs in reserved seats for women unofficially declared elected
- Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar
- NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report on meeting with Salman F Rahman
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- ICAN wants Bangladesh to help denuclearise South Asia: Official
- Bangladesh getting more involved with International Criminal Court: Foreign secretary
- Digital Bangladesh narrative is a good model for ITU: Secretary General Zhao
- Hasina joins Munich conference as global leaders gather to discuss security
Most Read
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- One of the finest Bengali poets, Al Mahmud dies at 82
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- Barrister Razzaq’s resignation ‘hurts’ Jamaat-e-Islami
- Dismissed employee kills 5 co-workers in Illinois factory shooting
- 49 MPs in reserved seats for women unofficially declared elected
- Yaba peddlers surrender: Eight of them are Bodi’s relatives
- India's Modi warns Pakistan of strong response to Kashmir attack