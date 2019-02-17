Home > Bangladesh

Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Feb 2019 09:36 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 09:36 AM BdST

Five people have died after a bus rammed a parked truck in Cumilla’s Chauddagram.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Jagannath Dighi Union’s Gangra area around 5:30 am on Sunday, said Miarbazar Highway Police SI Majnu Ahmed.

According to Chauddagram Police OC Mahfuzur Rahman, the bus was headed from Khulna to the Maizbhandar Darbar Sharif in Chattogram’s Phatakchari when it crashed into the back of a parked truck.

Five people were killed on the spot. Four others were taken to the Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims.

