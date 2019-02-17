Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 09:36 AM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 09:36 AM BdST
Five people have died after a bus rammed a parked truck in Cumilla’s Chauddagram.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Jagannath Dighi Union’s Gangra area around 5:30 am on Sunday, said Miarbazar Highway Police SI Majnu Ahmed.
According to Chauddagram Police OC Mahfuzur Rahman, the bus was headed from Khulna to the Maizbhandar Darbar Sharif in Chattogram’s Phatakchari when it crashed into the back of a parked truck.
Five people were killed on the spot. Four others were taken to the Chauddagram Upazila Health Complex in critical condition.
Police have yet to release the identities of the victims.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Gas supply outage hits Chattogram after digging causes line leak
- Man arrested for alleged rape of schoolgirl in Dhaka
- Over 100 yaba peddlers surrender in Cox's Bazar, eight are ex-MP Bodi’s relatives
- 49 MPs in reserved seats for women unofficially declared elected
- Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar
- NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report on meeting with Salman F Rahman
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- ICAN wants Bangladesh to help denuclearise South Asia: Official
- Bangladesh getting more involved with International Criminal Court: Foreign secretary
- Digital Bangladesh narrative is a good model for ITU: Secretary General Zhao
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- 49 elected uncontested to reserved women parliamentary seats
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant
- Yaba peddlers surrender: Eight of them are Bodi’s relatives
- NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report on meeting with Salman F Rahman
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- One of the finest Bengali poets, Al Mahmud dies at 82
- Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar
- Will wait and see if this is part of Jamaat strategy, says AL’s Quader