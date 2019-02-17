Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Kushtia
Kushtia Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2019 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 12:29 PM BdST
A suspected drug dealer has been killed in an alleged shootout with police in Kushtia’s Sadar Upazila.
The shootout took place on an island on the Gorai River in the Saldah area around 2 am on Sunday, said Kushtia Model Thana OC Nasir Uddin.
The deceased has been identified as Nazmul, a resident of Taragunia village in Daulatpur Upazila.
He was named on the government’s anti-narcotics list and accused in several drug related cases at Daulatpur Police Station, OC Nasir said.
“A team of police conducted an operation in the area after receiving reports of a gunfight between two gangs on an island of the Gorai River,” he said.
“Sensing the presence of the police, the gangs of drug traders stopped their infighting and opened fire on police, forcing the team to retaliate. At one point the robbers fled and Nazmul was found at the scene with bullet injuries.”
He was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where doctors declared him dead, OC Nasir said.
Four police personnel including Sub-Inspector Rashed and Atiqul Islam were injured in the gunfight and received first aid, police said.
A pistol, 600 yaba tablets, two bullets and two magazines of ammunition were recovered from the scene, they added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina flies to Abu Dhabi from Munich
- Man arrested by police killed in Munshiganj ‘shootout’
- Five die as bus rams truck in Cumilla
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum
- Gas supply outage hits Chattogram after digging causes line leak
- Man arrested for alleged rape of schoolgirl in Dhaka
- Over 100 yaba peddlers surrender in Cox's Bazar, eight are ex-MP Bodi’s relatives
- 49 MPs in reserved seats for women unofficially declared elected
- Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar
- NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report on meeting with Salman F Rahman
Most Read
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
- 49 elected uncontested to reserved women parliamentary seats
- Yaba peddlers surrender: Eight of them are Bodi’s relatives
- NOAB president responds to bdnews24.com report on meeting with Salman F Rahman
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant
- Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar
- Will wait and see if this is part of Jamaat strategy, says AL’s Quader
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- Eight die as fire breaks out at Chattogram slum