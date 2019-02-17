Drug suspect killed in ‘shootout’ with police in Kushtia

The shootout took place on an island on the Gorai River in the Saldah area around 2 am on Sunday, said Kushtia Model Thana OC Nasir Uddin.

The deceased has been identified as Nazmul, a resident of Taragunia village in Daulatpur Upazila.

He was named on the government’s anti-narcotics list and accused in several drug related cases at Daulatpur Police Station, OC Nasir said.

“A team of police conducted an operation in the area after receiving reports of a gunfight between two gangs on an island of the Gorai River,” he said.

“Sensing the presence of the police, the gangs of drug traders stopped their infighting and opened fire on police, forcing the team to retaliate. At one point the robbers fled and Nazmul was found at the scene with bullet injuries.”

He was rushed to Kushtia General Hospital where doctors declared him dead, OC Nasir said.

Four police personnel including Sub-Inspector Rashed and Atiqul Islam were injured in the gunfight and received first aid, police said.

A pistol, 600 yaba tablets, two bullets and two magazines of ammunition were recovered from the scene, they added.