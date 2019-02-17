Home > Bangladesh

Biswa Ijtema extended to Tuesday after rain disruptions

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Feb 2019 09:02 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2019 09:02 PM BdST

Biswa Ijtema has been extended by another day after rain disrupted the congregation at Dhaka’s Tongi.
The first day of the second phase of Ijtema began at 6am Sunday, but sermons had to be delivered during thundery showers.

The second phase is being joined by thousands of followers Maulana Saad Kandalvi, who heads one faction of the Tabligh Jamaat organisation. They have braved the bad weather.

But they complained about not getting enough time to organise their activities ahead of the Akheri Munajat or final prayer, scheduled for Monday, and demanded to have the phase of Ijtema extended by another day.

The decisions to extend the Ijtema by another day and to move Akheri Munjat to Tuesday were taken after talks with authorities. 

