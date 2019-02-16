Home > Bangladesh

Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar

  Shankar Barua, Cox’s Bazar Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Feb 2019 03:11 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 03:11 PM BdST

A total of 102 yaba traffickers have surrendered to police in the presence of the home minister at Cox`s Bazar, seeking a return to regular life.

The traffickers, including 35 people who are named as ‘godfathers’ on the government’s anti-narcotics list, surrendered at an event on the Teknaf Pilot High School ground on Saturday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police Mohammad Jabed Patwary.

Following a welcoming call from Patwary, the traffickers submitted 30kg of yaba tablets and 30 weapons as a symbol of the surrender in exchange for flowers.

“Tougher action will be taken against those who are still operating,” Patwary warned, urging the active traffickers to surrender.

The police chief also warned law enforcers who are involved in drug trafficking.  

“All forms of legal support will be provided to those who turn themselves in to police custody. We will try to complete their cases within a short time,” Patwary said, hoping to inspire the surrendered traffickers.

He also pledged to extend the initiative to every district in Bangladesh.

Calling for a yaba-free Bangladesh, he instructed law enforcers to continue their anti-drug operations against the banned methamphetamine-based substance. 

Several top officials, including deputy inspector general of Chattogram police, monitored the arrangements for the event, said ABM Masud Hossain, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar police.

“Chattogram District Police organised the programme under the supervision of high officials soon after the yaba traders sought a return to regular life through surrender. Many yaba traders agreed to turn themselves in to police custody in response to the event,” he said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Shafi flown to Ijtema

Help denuclearise South Asia: ICAN

Bangladesh getting more involved with ICC

A signboard of the local BGB camp in Thakurgaon's Betna.

BGB charges 2 killed in Thakurgaon

Bangladesh narrative ‘good model’ for ITU

Bangladesh stabilised region: Shahriar

PM for predictable financing in health sector

Shahriar meets UN rights chief

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.