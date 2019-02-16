Over 100 yaba traders surrender to police in Cox’s Bazar

The traffickers, including 35 people who are named as ‘godfathers’ on the government’s anti-narcotics list, surrendered at an event on the Teknaf Pilot High School ground on Saturday.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Inspector General of Police Mohammad Jabed Patwary.

Following a welcoming call from Patwary, the traffickers submitted 30kg of yaba tablets and 30 weapons as a symbol of the surrender in exchange for flowers.

“Tougher action will be taken against those who are still operating,” Patwary warned, urging the active traffickers to surrender.

The police chief also warned law enforcers who are involved in drug trafficking.

“All forms of legal support will be provided to those who turn themselves in to police custody. We will try to complete their cases within a short time,” Patwary said, hoping to inspire the surrendered traffickers.

He also pledged to extend the initiative to every district in Bangladesh.

Calling for a yaba-free Bangladesh, he instructed law enforcers to continue their anti-drug operations against the banned methamphetamine-based substance.

Several top officials, including deputy inspector general of Chattogram police, monitored the arrangements for the event, said ABM Masud Hossain, superintendent of Cox’s Bazar police.

“Chattogram District Police organised the programme under the supervision of high officials soon after the yaba traders sought a return to regular life through surrender. Many yaba traders agreed to turn themselves in to police custody in response to the event,” he said.