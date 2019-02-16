Over 100 yaba peddlers surrender in Cox's Bazar, eight are ex-MP Bodi’s relatives

Of the relatives, four are his brothers, two cousins, a nephew and a brother-in-law of his brother.



A total of 102 yaba traffickers turned themselves in to police in the presence of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Saturday as they sought to return to regular life.



The traffickers, including 24 people who are named as ‘godfathers’ on the government’s anti-narcotics list, surrendered at an event on the Teknaf Pilot High School ground on Saturday.



They are Abdur Shukkur, 33, Shafiqul Islam alias Shafiq, 29, Aminur Rahman alias Abdul Amin, 41, Faisal Rahman, 29, Kamrul Hasan Rasel, 35, Maung Aung Thane alias Momchi, 48, Md Sahed Rahman Nipu, 33 and Sahed Kamal alias Sahed, 32.



Badi’s another brother-in-law named Akhtar Kamal was on the list of yaba dealers. He was killed in a so-called gunfight with law-enforcing agencies after the anti-drug drive started last year.



Badi, the former MP of Cox's Bazar-4 constituency, was also named as the 'kingpin' of yaba trafficking on the list prepared by the Department of Narcotics Control.



Last year, as many as 151 yaba traders were named on the list of the home ministry. Among them, the 73 were identified as the top yaba godfathers. Badi's name is at the top of all the lists, including the latest one.