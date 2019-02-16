No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka

The Titas Gas Transmission and Supply Company announced the outage would start on Saturday morning.

A resident of the Mohammadpur area told bdnews24.com that the gas pressure was low on Saturday morning and soon died out.

Many other reports soon filed in from Dhanmondi and Azimpur regarding the outage. Mirpur residents have also confirmed the outage.

Titas media wing official Golam Mostofa told bdnews24.com that Titas gas supply from the Ashulia and Aminbazar CGS plants will be turned off for 24 hours from 8 am on Saturday to conduct emergency maintenance.

“The effect is being felt in some parts of Dhaka. The decrease in gas pressure is likely to affect industrial, commercial and residential areas.”

According to a mobile SMS from Titas, parts of Ashulia, Savar, Aminbazar, Gabtali, Mirpur, Paikpara, Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Ring Road, Mansurabad, Kadirabad, Mohammadpur, Lalmatia, Dhanmondi, Azimpur and Hazaribag may experience a gas outage or low gas pressure.

Titas supplies gas to nearly 2.8 million residences in Dhaka. It also provides gas to various industrial areas and factories.