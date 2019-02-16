No gas for 24 hours in parts of Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2019 12:38 PM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 12:38 PM BdST
The gas supply to homes and CNG filling stations in Dhaka’s Azimpur, Dhanmondi and Mipur will be turned off for 24 hours for repairs.
The Titas Gas Transmission and Supply Company announced the outage would start on Saturday morning.
A resident of the Mohammadpur area told bdnews24.com that the gas pressure was low on Saturday morning and soon died out.
Many other reports soon filed in from Dhanmondi and Azimpur regarding the outage. Mirpur residents have also confirmed the outage.
File Photo
“The effect is being felt in some parts of Dhaka. The decrease in gas pressure is likely to affect industrial, commercial and residential areas.”
According to a mobile SMS from Titas, parts of Ashulia, Savar, Aminbazar, Gabtali, Mirpur, Paikpara, Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, Ring Road, Mansurabad, Kadirabad, Mohammadpur, Lalmatia, Dhanmondi, Azimpur and Hazaribag may experience a gas outage or low gas pressure.
Titas supplies gas to nearly 2.8 million residences in Dhaka. It also provides gas to various industrial areas and factories.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ICAN wants Bangladesh to help denuclearise South Asia: Official
- Bangladesh getting more involved with International Criminal Court: Foreign secretary
- Digital Bangladesh narrative is a good model for ITU: Secretary General Zhao
- Hasina joins Munich conference as global leaders gather to discuss security
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- Hasina pitches for predictable financing for health security initiatives
- Shahriar meets UN high commissioner for human rights in Geneva
- In Geneva, Bangladesh says it stabilised region by opening border for Rohingyas
- BGB starts criminal cases against two killed in Thakurgaon firing
- Bangladeshi among six arrested in Malaysia on attack plan, militant link charges
Most Read
- One of the finest Bengali poets, Al Mahmud dies at 82
- Abdur Razzaq resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami over party’s failure to apologise for 1971 role
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- Bangladesh signs deal with Siemens for 3,600MW power plant
- Barrister Razzaq’s resignation ‘hurts’ Jamaat-e-Islami
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- Trump declares national emergency to build border wall
- Bangladeshi among six arrested in Malaysia on attack plan, militant link charges
- BGB starts criminal cases against two killed in Thakurgaon firing
- With feud ‘settled’ within Tabligh, thousands join Bishwa Ijtema