Digital Bangladesh narrative is a good model for ITU: Secretary General Zhao

He made the comment when State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam met him in Geneva on Thursday.

Zhao congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election, and recalled his previous visits to Dhaka to witness the progress with “Digital Bangladesh”.

He expressed his wish to visit places outside the capital next time to experience the real impact of the government’s broad-based digitisation efforts.

He also invited Bangladesh to actively engage in the development of international telecommunications standards.

Shahriar encouraged ITU to contribute further in member Slstates’ capacity building for cybersecurity, including through existing regional arrangements.

He assured the secretary general of doing Bangladesh’s part in helping ITU achieve its strategic goals and targets until 2023.

ITU is the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies – ICTs.

It allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develop the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strive to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide.