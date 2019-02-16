Digital Bangladesh narrative is a good model for ITU: Secretary General Zhao
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2019 01:54 AM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2019 01:54 AM BdST
Secretary General of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Houlin Zhao has extolled Bangladesh’s ICT development and said the digital Bangladesh narrative is a “good model” for the ITU to promote among other developing countries.
He made the comment when State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam met him in Geneva on Thursday.
Zhao congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her re-election, and recalled his previous visits to Dhaka to witness the progress with “Digital Bangladesh”.
He expressed his wish to visit places outside the capital next time to experience the real impact of the government’s broad-based digitisation efforts.
He also invited Bangladesh to actively engage in the development of international telecommunications standards.
Shahriar encouraged ITU to contribute further in member Slstates’ capacity building for cybersecurity, including through existing regional arrangements.
He assured the secretary general of doing Bangladesh’s part in helping ITU achieve its strategic goals and targets until 2023.
ITU is the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies – ICTs.
It allocates global radio spectrum and satellite orbits, develop the technical standards that ensure networks and technologies seamlessly interconnect, and strive to improve access to ICTs to underserved communities worldwide.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Hasina joins Munich conference as global leaders gather to discuss security
- Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter
- Hasina pitches for predictable financing for health security initiatives
- Shahriar meets UN high commissioner for human rights in Geneva
- In Geneva, Bangladesh says it stabilised region by opening border for Rohingyas
- BGB starts criminal cases against two killed in Thakurgaon firing
- Bangladeshi among six arrested in Malaysia on attack plan, militant link charges
- ‘Bomb’ found in Chattogram University was an eggplant
- Suhrawardy fire a ‘wake-up call’: Health Minister
- With feud ‘settled’ within Tabligh, thousands join Bishwa Ijtema
Most Read
- Daily Star’s Mahfuz Anam ‘protests’ and bdnews24.com responds
- Abdur Razzaq resigns from Jamaat-e-Islami over party’s failure to apologise for 1971 role
- Hasina hints at retirement after end of term to promote young leaders
- Death, sufferings as Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka begins to burn
- Kashmir car bomb kills 44; India demands Pakistan act against militants
- Myanmar claims part of Bangladesh on its map again, ambassador summoned
- Govt forms panels for organising Bangabandhu’s 100th birth anniversary
- Barrister Razzaq’s resignation ‘hurts’ Jamaat-e-Islami
- Bangladeshi among six arrested in Malaysia on attack plan, militant link charges
- BGB starts criminal cases against two killed in Thakurgaon firing