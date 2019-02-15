Hifazat chief Shafi arrives in Tongi for Ijtema by helicopter

The followers of Saad Kandalvi, a leader of Tabligh’s Delhi-based supreme council, will join the second phase.

The rented helicopter carrying Shafi, 99, who runs the Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam madrasa in Chattogram’s Hathazari, landed in the Bata factory area on the outskirts of Dhaka on Friday.

Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Zahangir Alam escorted Shafi by his car from the helicopter to the Ijtema grounds on the bank of the Turag River where they joined the Juma prayers.

Shafi, who did not attend the congregation of Sunni Muslims for a few years, sat at the place designated for foreigners.

“He has joined the congregation despite illness to increase participation of Islamic scholars,” Hifazat’s Gazipur district unit chief Maulana Fazlul Haque told bdnews24.com.

Shafi will return to Chattogram after attending Akheri Munajat, or the “final prayers”, of the first phase on Saturday, Haque said.

The Biswa Ijtema was deferred this year when the two Tabligh factions announced different dates for the congregation, escalating the conflict.

A man had also died in clashes over control of the Ijtema grounds.

The government recently announced that the congregation will be held for three days in one phase from Friday after meetings with the two factions.

The congregation was extended by a day and divided into two phases later.

After the followers of Juhairul Hasan of Deoband Madrasa will complete the first phase on Saturday, the followers of Saad will hold their “final prayers” on Monday.