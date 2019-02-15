Home > Bangladesh

‘Bomb’ found in Chattogram University was an eggplant

  Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Feb 2019 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 05:05 PM BdST

The suspicious object found at the law faculty in Chattogram University was not a bomb but an eggplant, said police following an inspection.

“It was made to look like a bomb by inserting two wires into an eggplant and wrapping black tape around it,” Rajesh Barua, chief of the bomb unit of the Counter Terrorism Unit of the metropolitan police, told bdnews24.com.  

The security personnel in the law faculty called in law-enforcement when they found the object near the dean’s office on Thursday night. 

Police cordoned off the entire area and a bomb-defusing unit went to the campus on Thursday night.

“We believe the perpetrators made the eggplant look like a bomb and left it there only to create panic among the students,” said Rajesh Barua. 

Earlier on Wednesday, the Counter Terrorism Unit recovered a bomb from an alley at Bholagira in Sitakunda.  

The device found at Sitakunda was a bomb, confirmed Rajesh Barua. It was made of thick paper pipes with gunpowder, sound device, battery, circuit and light, he described.

“It wouldn’t have injured anyone because it wasn't packed with metal splinters. But it could have caused panic if it had exploded,” he said.

