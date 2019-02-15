Bangabandhu’s role in the Language Movement was removed: PM Hasina
Reazul Bashar from Munich, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Feb 2019 11:46 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2019 11:46 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said that her father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s contributions to the Language Movement were ‘completely erased’ from the annals of history.
Speaking at an event organised by the Bangladesh mission in Germany’s Munich on Thursday, Hasina said: “Bangabandhu’s contributions to the Language Movement which were very sinisterly removed. His role in the struggle for Independence had been erased in the same way.”
“After Aug 15, 1975, the situation was such that even the mere mention of his name was seen as a crime.”
As a law student in Dhaka University, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman launched the movement to recognise Bangla as the state language in 1948, said Hasina.
His involvement in the Language Movement was noted in Pakistani intelligence records of the time, she added.
The prime minister also addressed the BNP’s election debacle and Bangladesh’s development while speaking at the event.
“All political parties took part in the national elections this time. We haven’t seen such a participatory election in the past,” said Hasina, while thanking all the parties that participated in a dialogue before the Dec 30 polls.
