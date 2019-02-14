Home > Bangladesh

Two die as bus plunges into roadside ditch in Rajbari

  Rajbari Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Feb 2019 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 03:24 PM BdST

At least two people have died after a bus plunged into a roadside ditch on the Rajbari Highway at Pangsha Upazila.

The accident took place around 2:30am Thursday near the Upazila’s Shialdangi village, said Jahangir Alam, chief of the local police station.

The dead have been identified as Milon Pramanik, 22, and Jalaluddin Pramanik, 28. Both were villagers from Nandi in Bogura. The injured have been taken to a local hospital.

All the victims of the crash are from Bogura. They were on their way to a programme in Baliakandi’s Rasulpur on a mini bus, said the OC.

"But the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into a ditch while trying to evade a microbus coming from the opposite direction, leaving two passengers dead on the spot.”

A case has been filed with the Pangsha Police Station.

