Two die as bus plunges into roadside ditch in Rajbari

The accident took place around 2:30am Thursday near the Upazila’s Shialdangi village, said Jahangir Alam, chief of the local police station.

The dead have been identified as Milon Pramanik, 22, and Jalaluddin Pramanik, 28. Both were villagers from Nandi in Bogura. The injured have been taken to a local hospital.

All the victims of the crash are from Bogura. They were on their way to a programme in Baliakandi’s Rasulpur on a mini bus, said the OC.

"But the driver lost control of the vehicle and fell into a ditch while trying to evade a microbus coming from the opposite direction, leaving two passengers dead on the spot.”

A case has been filed with the Pangsha Police Station.