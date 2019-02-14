Remove electricity poles from roads, highways within 60 days: HC
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 02:42 PM BdST
All pillars including electricity poles that are dangerously located on roads and highways will have to be removed, the High Court has said.
The order must be implemented within 60 days, said Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil on Thursday.
The ruling was issued in response to a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer Sayedul Haque Sumon.
In the petition, barrister Sumon said he found an electricity pole located in the middle of Narsingdi’s Shibpur road while he was travelling to Sylhet. He then went live from his Facebook profile to show the danger posed by the pole.
The lawyer then started receiving images of electricity poles posing deadly threats to travellers in various parts of the country. The images sent by Facebook users across Bangladesh were attached to the writ petition.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Remove electricity poles from roads, highways within 60 days: HC
- Family of Iqbal, murdered in South Africa, in deep sorrow
- Police find bullet-ridden body of fugitive in Lakshmipur
- PM Hasina heads to Munich in first tour since taking office for third straight term
- Anti-tobacco law must be followed in ‘Debi’ film: Information minister
- All 50 parliamentary standing committees formed in fastest time
- Probe opens into attack on Ahmadiyyas in Panchagarh
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Govt brings changes to ease building planning process in Dhaka, Chattogram
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Sunni groups in Panchagarh attack Ahmadiyyas despite cancellation of ‘Jalsha’
- Youth found dead in Dhaka home with hands, legs tied
- Suicide bomber kills 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
- HC orders BB to file 20-year report on loan default, money laundering
- Sheikh Hasina to meet Angela Merkel in Munich