Remove electricity poles from roads, highways within 60 days: HC

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Feb 2019 02:42 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 02:42 PM BdST

All pillars including electricity poles that are dangerously located on roads and highways will have to be removed, the High Court has said.

The order must be implemented within 60 days, said Justice Sheikh Hassan Arif and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil on Thursday.

The ruling was issued in response to a writ petition filed by a Supreme Court lawyer Sayedul Haque Sumon. 

The ministry of power, energy and mineral resources and the ministry of housing and public works have been tasked with the implementation of the order. The court has also ordered relevant departments to provide support to the work.

In the petition, barrister Sumon said he found an electricity pole located in the middle of Narsingdi’s Shibpur road while he was travelling to Sylhet. He then went live from his Facebook profile to show the danger posed by the pole.

The lawyer then started receiving images of electricity poles posing deadly threats to travellers in various parts of the country. The images sent by Facebook users across Bangladesh were attached to the writ petition.  

