Police find bullet-ridden body of fugitive in Lakshmipur
Lakshmipur Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 12:55 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 12:55 PM BdST
A fugitive man, sentenced to life imprisonment, has been killed in a gun battle in Lakshmipur’s Kamalnagar, according to police.
Main Uddin Manu, 44, died during a shootout between two gangs of robbers at Char Kadira union around 2:15am Thursday, said Kamalnagar Police Inspector Md Alamgir Hossain.
Manu, who hailed from Char Kadira, was named in six cases in police stations at Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur and Kamalnagar. He had been sentenced to life in one of the cases, said the police.
Police went to the spot after hearing about a gun battle taking place in an abandoned house in an area called Dina Majhir Kheya Ghat, said Inspector Alamgir.
“Sensing the presence of police, the robbers fled and we found Manu’s bullet-hit body lying there.”
A pipe gun and two rounds of bullets were recovered from the scene, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Remove electricity poles from roads, highways within 60 days: HC
- Family of Iqbal, murdered in South Africa, in deep sorrow
- Police find bullet-ridden body of fugitive in Lakshmipur
- PM Hasina heads to Munich in first tour since taking office for third straight term
- Anti-tobacco law must be followed in ‘Debi’ film: Information minister
- All 50 parliamentary standing committees formed in fastest time
- Probe opens into attack on Ahmadiyyas in Panchagarh
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Govt brings changes to ease building planning process in Dhaka, Chattogram
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Sunni groups in Panchagarh attack Ahmadiyyas despite cancellation of ‘Jalsha’
- Youth found dead in Dhaka home with hands, legs tied
- Suicide bomber kills 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
- HC orders BB to file 20-year report on loan default, money laundering
- Sheikh Hasina to meet Angela Merkel in Munich