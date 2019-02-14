Home > Bangladesh

Police find bullet-ridden body of fugitive in Lakshmipur

A fugitive man, sentenced to life imprisonment, has been killed in a gun battle in Lakshmipur’s Kamalnagar, according to police.

Main Uddin Manu, 44, died during a shootout between two gangs of robbers at Char Kadira union around 2:15am Thursday, said Kamalnagar Police Inspector Md Alamgir Hossain.

Manu, who hailed from Char Kadira, was named in six cases in police stations at Feni, Noakhali, Lakshmipur and Kamalnagar. He had been sentenced to life in one of the cases, said the police.

Police went to the spot after hearing about a gun battle taking place in an abandoned house in an area called Dina Majhir Kheya Ghat, said Inspector Alamgir.     

“Sensing the presence of police, the robbers fled and we found Manu’s bullet-hit body lying there.”

A pipe gun and two rounds of bullets were recovered from the scene, he said.

