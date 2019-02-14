PM Hasina heads to Munich in first tour since taking office for third straight term
Reazul Bashar, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 10:35 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 12:16 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is on her way to Germany to join the Munich Security Conference.
She and her entourage were on a Bangladesh Biman flight that left Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport at 8:20am Thursday. The flight is expected to reach Munich at noon local time.
The six-day tour, which includes a visit to the UAE, is the prime minister’s first tour since she took office for a third consecutive term following last year’s general election.
After attending the security conference in Munich, Hasina will join the inauguration of the International Defence Exhibition at Abu Dhabi on the morning of Feb 17.
She had been invited to the visit by UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai.
Hasina was the first Bangladesh leader who attended the "prestigious" Munich security conference in 2017, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told a briefing on Wednesday.
She has been invited this year to address two sessions — “climate change as a security threat” and “health security”. She will also talk about the Rohingya crisis, he said.
“We are expecting that there will be a bilateral meeting with German chancellor Angela Merkel,” Momen said.
The prime minister will meet separately the global president and CEO of Siemens AG and the CEO of Veridos GmbH, which is implementing an e-passport project in Bangladesh.
A joint development agreement can be signed with Siemens that has proposed a big investment in the sector for power.
THE ITINERARY
Hasina will join a reception hosted by expatriate Bangladeshis at Hotel Sheraton in Munich, where she will be staying during her visit.
On Friday morning, she will join the inaugural ceremony of the international security conference, where defence cooperation will be discussed.
The prime minister, among other sessions and programmes, will join the roundtable conference – ‘Health in crisis- WHO cares’ -- organised by Centre for Strategies and International Studies and World Health Organisation.
She will then meet Nobel laureate Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons and Dr Fatou Bensouda, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.
She will join a dinner reception with World Economic Forum President Børge Brende and Jigsaw CEO Jared Cohen.
On Saturday, the prime minister is likely to join a panel discussion on ‘Climate change as a security threat’ and leave on a night flight to Doha.
Hasina will visit Abu Dhabi from Feb 17 to Feb 19. She will hold bilateral talks with UAE leaders as she will also join the 14th International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2019) in the United Arab Emirates.
She will meet Shekha Fatima Binte Mubarak Al Ketbi, wife of the late founder president of the UAE Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahiyan at the Al Bahar Palace.
She may have a bilateral meeting with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktum, the vice president and prime minister of Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai.
The prime minister is likely to join a programme hosted by the expatriate Bangladeshis in Abu Dhabi before returning to Dhaka on Feb 20.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- PM Hasina heads to Munich in first tour since taking office for third straight term
- Anti-tobacco law must be followed in ‘Debi’ film: Information minister
- All 50 parliamentary standing committees formed in fastest time
- Probe opens into attack on Ahmadiyyas in Panchagarh
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Govt brings changes to ease building planning process in Dhaka, Chattogram
- Dhaka Elevated Expressway will open to traffic from June 2020, says Quader
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- HC fines former district judge over contempt of court
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Sunni groups in Panchagarh attack Ahmadiyyas despite cancellation of ‘Jalsha’
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Youth found dead in Dhaka home with hands, legs tied
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- HC orders BB to file 20-year report on loan default, money laundering
- Prof Vincent Chang joins BRAC University as vice-chancellor
- Sheikh Hasina to meet Angela Merkel in Munich