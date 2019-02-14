Home > Bangladesh

Panicked patients rush to safety as Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka catches fire

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Feb 2019 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 06:52 PM BdST

The Shaheed Suhrwardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar has caught fire.

Firefighters were sent to the hospital to douse the fire that was reported on Thursday evening, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room told bdnes24.com.
 
Many panicked patients rushed to safety after seeing smoke billowing up into the sky, witnesses said.
 
The fire broke out in a store room of the hospital’s new building, an employee of the hospital told bdnews24.com.

