Panicked patients rush to safety as Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka catches fire
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 06:52 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 06:52 PM BdST
The Shaheed Suhrwardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar has caught fire.
Firefighters were sent to the hospital to douse the fire that was reported on Thursday evening, an official at the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room told bdnes24.com.
Many panicked patients rushed to safety after seeing smoke billowing up into the sky, witnesses said.
The fire broke out in a store room of the hospital’s new building, an employee of the hospital told bdnews24.com.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Panicked patients rush to safety as Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka catches fire
- DMP issues guideline to control traffic for Bishaw Ijtema
- CEC urges election officials not to be biased
- Two die as bus plunges into roadside ditch in Rajbari
- Human traffickers caught with 12 Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar hotel: RAB
- Remove electricity poles from roads, highways within 60 days: HC
- Family of Iqbal, murdered in South Africa, in deep sorrow
- Police find bullet-ridden body of fugitive in Lakshmipur
- PM Hasina heads to Munich in first tour since taking office for third straight term
- Anti-tobacco law must be followed in ‘Debi’ film: Information minister
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Suicide bomber kills 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- HC orders BB to file 20-year report on loan default, money laundering
- Family of Iqbal, murdered in South Africa, in deep sorrow
- Oikya Front’s parliament snub is politically wrong, Hasina says
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18