Myanmar claims part of Bangladesh on its map again, ambassador summoned
Published: 14 Feb 2019 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 08:44 PM BdST
Myanmar has once again showed Saint Martin’s Island of Bangladesh on its map, provoking the foreign ministry to summon its ambassador in Dhaka and lodge a strong protest.
Director General (South East Asia wing) Md Delwar Hossain told reporters that Acting Ambassador Aung Kyaw admitted the mistake when he handed over a protest note on Thursday.
Earlier on Oct 6 last year, Myanmar made a similar mistake on a government website. After protests, it changed the map.
“We asked him why they keep making such a mistake again and again? He admitted that it was a mistake. We have told him to change it at the soonest. He said he would convey this to his superiors and promised to change it by tomorrow,” the director general said.
Myanmar Acting Ambassador Aung Kyaw (left) waiting at the reception of the foreign ministry in Dhaka.
Bangladesh has been responding to those issues by summoning the ambassador and registering protests.
The Saint Martin’s Island was a part of British India when Myanmar was divided in 1937.
After the India-Pakistan partition, it was with the then East Pakistan. It has been an integral part of Bangladesh since it won independence from Pakistan.
Following the first maritime boundary agreement with Myanmar in 1974 and even after the UN court’s verdict on the maritime dispute between the countries, the Saint Martin’s Island has always been a part of Bangladesh.
