Man accused of raping teenaged Garo house help arrested in Dhaka

Yusuf Ali, an electrician of a mobile telecom company in Dhaka, was arrested from Kaptan Bazar area on Thursday afternoon, said Lieutenant Col Md Emranul Hassan, captain of RAB-3.

The girl from the Garo ethnic group in Sherpur’s Jhenaigati Upazila, came to Dhaka on Jan 26 and started to work at Yusuf’s house as a domestic help.

A cousin of the alleged victim started a case with Gulshan Police Station stating that Yusuf raped the girl early on Wednesday while she was alone at the home.

Yusuf violated the girl twice when his wife left the house for work, according to the case.

His wife, who works as a chef in a private company, rushed home and rescued the girl after hearing about the incident from neighbours.

She took the girl to Dhaka Medical College Hospital afterwards while Yusuf fled, according to the case.