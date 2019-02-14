Man accused of raping teenaged Garo house help arrested in Dhaka
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 08:12 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 08:12 PM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested a man for allegedly raping a 16-year-old Garo girl who used to work as a domestic help at his house in Kalachandpur of the Gulshan area in Dhaka.
Yusuf Ali, an electrician of a mobile telecom company in Dhaka, was arrested from Kaptan Bazar area on Thursday afternoon, said Lieutenant Col Md Emranul Hassan, captain of RAB-3.
The girl from the Garo ethnic group in Sherpur’s Jhenaigati Upazila, came to Dhaka on Jan 26 and started to work at Yusuf’s house as a domestic help.
A cousin of the alleged victim started a case with Gulshan Police Station stating that Yusuf raped the girl early on Wednesday while she was alone at the home.
Yusuf violated the girl twice when his wife left the house for work, according to the case.
His wife, who works as a chef in a private company, rushed home and rescued the girl after hearing about the incident from neighbours.
She took the girl to Dhaka Medical College Hospital afterwards while Yusuf fled, according to the case.
