Human traffickers caught with 12 Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar hotel: RAB

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Feb 2019 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 03:16 PM BdST

Two human traffickers and 12 Rohingyas have been detained from a hotel in Cox’s Bazar by the Rapid Action Battalion.

They were held from Hotal Rajmoni at Bazarghata around 10:00am Thursday, said RAB-7 commander Major Md Mehedi Hasan.

The human traffickers have been identified as Nurul Islam, 22, from Chunti at Chattogram’s Lohagara Upazila and Zahid, 27, a Rohingya man from Myanmar.

“Around three people managed to flee before the RAB team got there. We caught 12 Rohingyas. Four of them are women and eight are men."

The two smugglers had assembled the Myanmar refugees there in order to go to Malaysia by sea, the detainees have told the elite police unit.   

A case will be filed over the incident, said the RAB official.

