Human traffickers caught with 12 Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar hotel: RAB
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 03:16 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 03:16 PM BdST
Two human traffickers and 12 Rohingyas have been detained from a hotel in Cox’s Bazar by the Rapid Action Battalion.
They were held from Hotal Rajmoni at Bazarghata around 10:00am Thursday, said RAB-7 commander Major Md Mehedi Hasan.
The human traffickers have been identified as Nurul Islam, 22, from Chunti at Chattogram’s Lohagara Upazila and Zahid, 27, a Rohingya man from Myanmar.
“Around three people managed to flee before the RAB team got there. We caught 12 Rohingyas. Four of them are women and eight are men."
The two smugglers had assembled the Myanmar refugees there in order to go to Malaysia by sea, the detainees have told the elite police unit.
A case will be filed over the incident, said the RAB official.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Two die as bus plunges into roadside ditch in Rajbari
- Human traffickers caught with 12 Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar hotel: RAB
- Remove electricity poles from roads, highways within 60 days: HC
- Family of Iqbal, murdered in South Africa, in deep sorrow
- Police find bullet-ridden body of fugitive in Lakshmipur
- PM Hasina heads to Munich in first tour since taking office for third straight term
- Anti-tobacco law must be followed in ‘Debi’ film: Information minister
- All 50 parliamentary standing committees formed in fastest time
- Probe opens into attack on Ahmadiyyas in Panchagarh
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Suicide bomber kills 27 members of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards
- Youth found dead in Dhaka home with hands, legs tied
- HC orders BB to file 20-year report on loan default, money laundering
- Sunni groups in Panchagarh attack Ahmadiyyas despite cancellation of ‘Jalsha’
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18