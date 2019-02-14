HC moved for compensation over deaths of Thakurgaon villagers in clashes with BGB

Lawyer Tonoy Kumar Saha submitted the petition taking public interest into account at the High Court bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader on Thursday.

“The court may hear the petition next week,” the lawyer told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

Three people were killed and at least 20 others injured after the BGB opened fire during the scuffle with the residents of Baharampur village under Gofua Union on Feb 12.

Tonoy sought a High Court rule to explain why the BGB action upon the locals would not be declared illegal.

He sought another rule seeking explanation why effective measures would not be taken to provide adequate compensation to the victims and punish the BGB personnel at fault.

The respondents named in the petition are the home secretary, BGB director general, and 50 BGB Battalion commanding officer Lt Col Tuhin Mohammad Masud.