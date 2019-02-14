CEC urges election officials not to be biased 

“You have to bear in mind that fair and credible elections depend on your efficiency. I hope you will never have bias in favour of anyone," he said while briefing the election officials on the upcoming second phase of the 129 Upazila elections on Thursday.

He called upon the officials to conduct the elections in a “completely neutral” manner.

“Officials are accountable to the Republic and the Constitution, not to any political party or individual. You should not have any weakness toward anyone.”

Sounding a note of caution about irregularities, the CEC said: "If there is any irregularity anywhere and the situation goes out of control of the presiding officer. If the presiding officer decides that it is not possible to conduct the election for him and if the returning officer thinks that the elections are beyond his control, then he will recommend suspending the election. "

Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder said the Upazila election has lost its value as it is not participatory.

“There can never be a one-party democracy. Democracy doesn’t bloom without multiple parties. That’s why importance has always been attached to the participatory polls,” he said in a statement.

“The Upazila election lost its value as it is not all-participatory. The election has to be credible and acceptable.”