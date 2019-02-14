All 50 parliamentary standing committees formed in fastest time
Parliament Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Feb 2019 02:00 AM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2019 02:00 AM BdST
The 11th parliament has formed all of its 50 standing committees in the shortest span of 10 working days of the first session.
The last seven committees were formed on Wednesday.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury thanked Leader of the House Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for helping parliament form the committees with her “patient presence”.
Showing the lists written by Hasina herself, Shirin Sharmin said, “It’s an unprecedented example and a milestone in parliamentary history that 50 parliamentary standing committees have been formed in the first 10 meetings.”
After the session started on Jan 30, the process to constitute the committees began on Feb 3.
Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury proposed the names and the MPs unanimously cleared all the committees.
On Wednesday, they picked Dabirul Islam as chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on Chattogram Hill Tracts affairs ministry and Meher Afroze Chumki as chairperson of the committee on women and children’s affairs ministry.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin has been made the ex-officio head of the three committees on rules of procedure, privileges, and petitions.
Deputy Speaker Fazle Rabbi Miah is heading the library committee and ASM Firoz the committee on public undertakings.
More stories
Most Read
