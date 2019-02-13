Sheikh Hasina to meet Angela Merkel in Munich

She will leave for Germany on Thursday morning to attend the Munich Security Conference which is known as the “best think-tank conference” in the world.

This will be her first overseas visit after coming to power for the third consecutive term.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefing reporters about the visit on Wednesday said the prime minister was the first Bangladeshi leader to have attended this “prestigious” conference in 2017.

This year she was invited again to talk in two sessions — “climate change as a security threat” and “health security”.

Hasina will speak on the Rohingya crisis during her designated slot to speak as a head of state.

“We are expecting that there will be a bilateral meeting with the German chancellor,” Momen said.

File Photo: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the 53rd Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, on Feb 18, 2017.

Besides, he said the global president and CEO of Siemens AG and the CEO of Veridos GmbH which is implementing an e-passport project in Bangladesh will meet the prime minister separately.

The minister said a joint development agreement can be signed with the Siemens that has proposed to make a big investment in the power sector.

The prime minister will return Dhaka on Feb 20 after her visit to the UAE from Feb 17-19.