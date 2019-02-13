Rival student groups gather at Madhu’s Canteen in scenes of peace

A group of ten Chhatra Dal leaders led by Al Mehdi, president of the Dhaka University wing of Chhatra Dal and Bashar Siddiqui, general secretary, entered the canteen at around 11.00 am on Wednesday. Later, about 30 leaders and activists joined them.

Both leaders greeted Saddam Hossain, general secretary of Dhaka University wing of Chhatra League who was already there. Saddam offered them chairs to sit on.

The Chhatra Dal leaders also shook hands with Liton Nandi, general secretary of Chhatra Union and Tuhin Kanti Das, former president of Dhaka University wing of Chhatra Union who were sitting at a different table.

Rajib Ahsan and Akramul Hasan, central president and general secretary of the Chhatra Dal, joined others in Madhu’s Canteen at 11.30 am. They left the canteen after half an hour following a press briefing with the leaders and activists of Dhaka University Committee remaining inside.

In August 2017, the Chhatra League chased off the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists when they tried to attend an open discussion called by the leftist student organisations with calls for DUCSU elections.

Chhatra Dal had no confrontation as they entered Madhu’s Canteen on Wednesday. But the Chhatra League leaders and activists from Surya Sen Hall, Bijoy Ekattor Hall and Kabi Jasimuddin Hall took position outside the canteen and chanted slogans for their organisation.

The Chhatra Dal was cornered by Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party, after the Awami League came to power in 2009.

On Jan 18, 2010, the Chhatra League attacked Chhatra Dal when it brought out a procession on the DU campus. Police prevented the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists the next year from bringing out a procession.

The Chhatra Dal became active on the campus once the university authority began its preparation for DUCSU elections last year as ordered by the court.

A rare scene was sighted when Chhatra League Central General Secretary Golam Rabbani and Chhatra Dal Central President Rajib Ahmed embraced each other in a discussion meeting on DUCSU elections in September.

After a long time, hundreds of Chhatra Dal leaders and activists entered the DU campus without any hindrance on Feb 2.

The Chhatra Dal has been demanding peace on the campus ahead of the DUCSU election. They placed a memorandum to the vice-chancellor on Feb 2, demanding the peaceful coexistence of all student organisations and normal environment for political activities at least for three months prior to the announcement of the DUCSU election schedule.

The authority announced the schedule on Feb 11. The deadline for filing nominations for DUCSU elections is Mar 11, according to the schedule. The final list of contestants will be published on Mar 3 after scrutiny. The final voter list will be published on Mar 5.