Rival student groups gather at Madhu’s Canteen in scenes of peace
With the DUCSU election looming, the leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, student wing of the BNP, have entered Madhu’s Canteen on the Dhaka University campus after a long time. Leaders from Chhatra League and the leftist student organisations remained in the canteen at the same time.
A group of ten Chhatra Dal leaders led by Al Mehdi, president of the Dhaka University wing of Chhatra Dal and Bashar Siddiqui, general secretary, entered the canteen at around 11.00 am on Wednesday. Later, about 30 leaders and activists joined them.
The Chhatra Dal leaders also shook hands with Liton Nandi, general secretary of Chhatra Union and Tuhin Kanti Das, former president of Dhaka University wing of Chhatra Union who were sitting at a different table.
Rajib Ahsan and Akramul Hasan, central president and general secretary of the Chhatra Dal, joined others in Madhu’s Canteen at 11.30 am. They left the canteen after half an hour following a press briefing with the leaders and activists of Dhaka University Committee remaining inside.
In August 2017, the Chhatra League chased off the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists when they tried to attend an open discussion called by the leftist student organisations with calls for DUCSU elections.
The Chhatra Dal was cornered by Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party, after the Awami League came to power in 2009.
On Jan 18, 2010, the Chhatra League attacked Chhatra Dal when it brought out a procession on the DU campus. Police prevented the Chhatra Dal leaders and activists the next year from bringing out a procession.
A rare scene was sighted when Chhatra League Central General Secretary Golam Rabbani and Chhatra Dal Central President Rajib Ahmed embraced each other in a discussion meeting on DUCSU elections in September.
After a long time, hundreds of Chhatra Dal leaders and activists entered the DU campus without any hindrance on Feb 2.
The authority announced the schedule on Feb 11. The deadline for filing nominations for DUCSU elections is Mar 11, according to the schedule. The final list of contestants will be published on Mar 3 after scrutiny. The final voter list will be published on Mar 5.
