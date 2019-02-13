Govt brings changes to ease building planning process in Dhaka, Chattogram
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2019 08:11 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2019 08:11 PM BdST
The government has introduced major changes to ease the process to get building plans cleared in Dhaka and Chattogram.
The applicants will have to go through a four-stage procedure from now on in place of the old 16-level for the approval, according to Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim.
He briefed the media on the changes after a meeting at the ministry with the development authorities of the capital and the port city - Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK and Chattogram Development Authority or CDA on Wednesday.
The government realised that there was no need to run building plans through 16 stages for clearance, the minister said.
“It was only on paper and causing the service seekers great sufferings,” he said.
Those seeking approval of building plan will now have to obtain a clearance for using land.
A no-objection certificate, which relates to height, from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh will also be needed, but the government has eased this stage as well, according to the minister.
RAJUK and CDA will now approve plans by only checking maps of airways, he said.
Thirdly, permission will be needed for constructing buildings next to “sensitive” structures.
And a no-objection certificate from Fire Service and Civil Defence will be necessary for buildings with more than 10 storeys, according to Minister Karim.
There will be no need for permission of city corporations, gas and power, water and sewerage agencies, police, transport authorities, inland water transport authorities and many other agencies that are “unnecessary” for building plan clearance, the minister said.
“Why BIWTA’s permission will be needed for building plan approval if we are not doing constructions in rivers? We will check whether enough place is left for roads in building plans,” he said.
“Now it will take only 53 days instead of 150 days for the building plan clearance. It will also cut the cost,” he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Probe opens into attack on Ahmadiyyas in Panchagarh
- Prothom Alo’s Matiur Rahman, Star’s Mahfuz Anam meet, greet Salman Rahman on PMO appointment
- Illegal house of ACC counsel Kazol’s father-in-law demolished in eviction drive
- Govt brings changes to ease building planning process in Dhaka, Chattogram
- Dhaka Elevated Expressway will open to traffic from June 2020, says Quader
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- HC fines former district judge over contempt of court
- Sheikh Hasina to meet Angela Merkel in Munich
- US lawmakers urge Pompeo for action on Bangladesh polls allegations
- Rival student groups gather at Madhu’s Canteen in scenes of peace
Most Read
- Woman accused of helping man rape her own child in Dhaka home
- Sunni groups in Panchagarh attack Ahmadiyyas despite cancellation of ‘Jalsha’
- Prof Vincent Chang joins BRAC University as vice-chancellor
- Bangladesh summons Pakistan envoy over remarks about Bangabandhu
- Youth found dead in Dhaka home with hands, legs tied
- Over 150 yaba smugglers ‘ready’ to surrender in Cox’s Bazar
- Bangladesh to sign two deals with UAE as Hasina pushes economic diplomacy
- Banani rapes: Main accused Shafat Ahmed’s bail cancelled
- Bangladesh should seek compensation from Myanmar for Rohingya damage: Researcher
- Pakistan, India hope to reap investment from Saudi prince's visit