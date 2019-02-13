Govt brings changes to ease building planning process in Dhaka, Chattogram

The applicants will have to go through a four-stage procedure from now on in place of the old 16-level for the approval, according to Housing and Public Works Minister SM Rezaul Karim.

He briefed the media on the changes after a meeting at the ministry with the development authorities of the capital and the port city - Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha or RAJUK and Chattogram Development Authority or CDA on Wednesday.

The government realised that there was no need to run building plans through 16 stages for clearance, the minister said.

“It was only on paper and causing the service seekers great sufferings,” he said.

Those seeking approval of building plan will now have to obtain a clearance for using land.

A no-objection certificate, which relates to height, from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh will also be needed, but the government has eased this stage as well, according to the minister.

RAJUK and CDA will now approve plans by only checking maps of airways, he said.

Thirdly, permission will be needed for constructing buildings next to “sensitive” structures.

And a no-objection certificate from Fire Service and Civil Defence will be necessary for buildings with more than 10 storeys, according to Minister Karim.

There will be no need for permission of city corporations, gas and power, water and sewerage agencies, police, transport authorities, inland water transport authorities and many other agencies that are “unnecessary” for building plan clearance, the minister said.

“Why BIWTA’s permission will be needed for building plan approval if we are not doing constructions in rivers? We will check whether enough place is left for roads in building plans,” he said.

“Now it will take only 53 days instead of 150 days for the building plan clearance. It will also cut the cost,” he added.