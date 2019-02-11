Three die after car rams covered van in Munshiganj
Munshiganj Corrsopndent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2019 02:46 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 02:46 PM BdST
Three people, including a woman, have died and another woman has been injured after a car rammed a covered van in Munshiganj’s Gazaria.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Bhaborchar Bus Stand area around 12:30 pm, said Bhaborchar Police Outpost SI Billol Hossain.
The injured woman has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, police said.
“The covered van was headed for Dhaka,” said SI Billol. “A car rammed the covered van from behind, crushing the back. Three people were killed on the spot.”
Law enforcers have seized both the car and the covered van, but the covered van driver has fled, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three die after car rams covered van in Munshiganj
- Two domestic workers accused in the murder of former Eden College principal
- DNCC polls: Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul launches campaign
- DUCSU polls on Mar 11, deadline for nomination forms Mar 2
- Seven years not enough to crack journalist couple Sagar-Runi murder mystery
- RAB mobile court seals off 10 coaching centres in Dhaka, jails eight
- Eight Buddhist families return to Myanmar from Bangladesh border
- Opposition MP Rustum Faraji to head oversight committee on public accounts
- Former Eden college principal found dead in her Dhaka flat; house help suspected
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
Most Read
- Former Eden College principal murdered at home by house helps, police suspect
- Standard Chartered customers can now transfer funds to bKash accounts
- RAB mobile court seals off 10 coaching centres in Dhaka, jails eight
- SSC tests of Feb 16, 17 and 18 deferred due to Biswa Ijtema
- Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’
- Syed Ashraf’s sister Zakia Noor Lipi elected uncontested from Kishoreganj-1
- Over 150 Myanmar Buddhists take shelter at border with Bangladesh
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India
- Eight Buddhist families return to Myanmar from Bangladesh border
- Hasina wants master plan for grassroots development