Three die after car rams covered van in Munshiganj

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the Bhaborchar Bus Stand area around 12:30 pm, said Bhaborchar Police Outpost SI Billol Hossain.

Police have yet to release the names of the victims.

The injured woman has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, police said.

“The covered van was headed for Dhaka,” said SI Billol. “A car rammed the covered van from behind, crushing the back. Three people were killed on the spot.”

Law enforcers have seized both the car and the covered van, but the covered van driver has fled, he said.