RAB mobile court seals off 10 coaching centres in Dhaka, jails eight
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2019 04:03 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 04:03 AM BdST
A Rapid Action Battalion or RAB mobile court has sealed off 10 coaching centres in Dhaka for continuing operations during the SSC exams in violation of a ban.
The 10 coaching centres are MABS and Mobydick at Farmgate, Uday at Dhanmondi, MAC, Luminous and Password at Mohammadpur, and Naba Diganta, Joyjatra, Ananya Dreams and Creative, and Blaze at Jigatala.
Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, who led the drives on Sunday, said he sentenced eight people working in these coaching centres to different terms in prison.
Four of Mobydick and three of MABS got one month each while another of Mobydick was sentenced to 15 days in jail.
The owner of Naba Diganta was fined Tk 1,000, Joyjatra Tk 5,000, Ananya Tk 91,000, Blaze Tk 3,000, MAC Tk 4,000, Luminous Tk 5,000 and Password Tk 1,000.
The government has ordered all coaching centres in the country closed during the SSC and equivalent exams in a bid to prevent question paper leak.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Opposition MP Rustum Faraji to head oversight committee on public accounts
- Former Eden college principal found dead in her Dhaka flat; house help suspected
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- SSC tests of Feb 16, 17 and 18 deferred due to Biswa Ijtema
- Over 150 Myanmar Buddhists take shelter at border with Bangladesh
- Foreign minister fears ‘pockets of radicalism’ if Rohingya problem lingers
- Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’
- Dhaka University to announce election schedule for Central Student Union Monday
- Police detain two men over 2015 murder
- Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of a child in Chattogram
Most Read
- Awami League names two more candidates for women’s seats
- Digital map charting garment factories in Dhaka launched
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas
- Dhaka trade fair pulls in Tk 2bn in export orders
- Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’
- Nilgai at Ramsagar National Park gets a partner
- Bobby Hajjaj drops out of Dhaka North mayoral race
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India
- US Senator Warren launches 2020 campaign, sounds note of economic equality