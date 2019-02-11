RAB mobile court seals off 10 coaching centres in Dhaka, jails eight

The 10 coaching centres are MABS and Mobydick at Farmgate, Uday at Dhanmondi, MAC, Luminous and Password at Mohammadpur, and Naba Diganta, Joyjatra, Ananya Dreams and Creative, and Blaze at Jigatala.

Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, who led the drives on Sunday, said he sentenced eight people working in these coaching centres to different terms in prison.

Four of Mobydick and three of MABS got one month each while another of Mobydick was sentenced to 15 days in jail.

The owner of Naba Diganta was fined Tk 1,000, Joyjatra Tk 5,000, Ananya Tk 91,000, Blaze Tk 3,000, MAC Tk 4,000, Luminous Tk 5,000 and Password Tk 1,000.

The government has ordered all coaching centres in the country closed during the SSC and equivalent exams in a bid to prevent question paper leak.