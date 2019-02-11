Opposition MP Rustum Faraji to head oversight committee on public accounts

The Jatiya Party’s Rustum Ali Faraji has been picked as chairman of the committee which examines accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by the House for the expenditure, the annual finance accounts and such other accounts of the government.

The standing committees submit recommendations to parliament after scrutiny.

The MPs unilaterally passed in voice vote a total of 10 parliamentary standing committees on Sunday after Chief Whip Noor-E Alam Chowdhury proposed the names of the chairpersons and members.

Now the number of standing committees in the 11th parliament stands at 34.

Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, the social welfare minster of the previous government, will head the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry now.

Former primary and mass education minister Mostafizur Rahman has been made chairman of the committee on the same ministry.

Akabbor Hossain has been retained as chairman of the committee on the road transport and bridges ministry.

Former water resources minister Ramesh Chandra Sen will continue as chairman of the committee on the same ministry.

AB Tajul Islam will helm the committee on the disaster management and relief ministry.

Shahiduzzaman Sarker will head the committee on power, energy and mineral resources ministry. He worked as a whip in the previous parliament.

Abdus Shahid has been made chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on estimates.

Abdullah Al Islam Jakob will head the committee on the youth and sports ministry.

Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who has been elected MP from a Narail seat, will sit on the committee.

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury has been made chairman of the committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry.