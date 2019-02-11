Opposition MP Rustum Faraji to head oversight committee on public accounts
Parliament Committee, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2019 01:33 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 01:37 AM BdST
The parliamentary standing committee on public accounts will for the first time be headed by an MP from the official opposition.
The Jatiya Party’s Rustum Ali Faraji has been picked as chairman of the committee which examines accounts showing the appropriation of sums granted by the House for the expenditure, the annual finance accounts and such other accounts of the government.
The standing committees submit recommendations to parliament after scrutiny.
The MPs unilaterally passed in voice vote a total of 10 parliamentary standing committees on Sunday after Chief Whip Noor-E Alam Chowdhury proposed the names of the chairpersons and members.
Now the number of standing committees in the 11th parliament stands at 34.
Workers Party President Rashed Khan Menon, the social welfare minster of the previous government, will head the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry now.
Former primary and mass education minister Mostafizur Rahman has been made chairman of the committee on the same ministry.
Akabbor Hossain has been retained as chairman of the committee on the road transport and bridges ministry.
Former water resources minister Ramesh Chandra Sen will continue as chairman of the committee on the same ministry.
AB Tajul Islam will helm the committee on the disaster management and relief ministry.
Shahiduzzaman Sarker will head the committee on power, energy and mineral resources ministry. He worked as a whip in the previous parliament.
Abdus Shahid has been made chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on estimates.
Abdullah Al Islam Jakob will head the committee on the youth and sports ministry.
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who has been elected MP from a Narail seat, will sit on the committee.
RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury has been made chairman of the committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Opposition MP Rustum Faraji to head oversight committee on public accounts
- Former Eden college principal found dead in her Dhaka flat; house help suspected
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- SSC tests of Feb 16, 17 and 18 deferred due to Biswa Ijtema
- Over 150 Myanmar Buddhists take shelter at border with Bangladesh
- Foreign minister fears ‘pockets of radicalism’ if Rohingya problem lingers
- Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’
- Dhaka University to announce election schedule for Central Student Union Monday
- Police detain two men over 2015 murder
- Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of a child in Chattogram
Most Read
- Awami League names two more candidates for women’s seats
- Dhaka trade fair pulls in Tk 2bn in export orders
- Digital map charting garment factories in Dhaka launched
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas
- Nilgai at Ramsagar National Park gets a partner
- Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’
- Bobby Hajjaj drops out of Dhaka North mayoral race
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- US Senator Warren launches 2020 campaign, sounds note of economic equality
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India