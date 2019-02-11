Former Eden college principal found dead in her Dhaka flat; house help suspected

Police suspect the house help, who has gone missing, is involved with the death of Mahfuza.

“We suspect she (the house help) has done something,” Maruf Hossain Sarder, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com on Sunday night after recovering the body from the Sukonya Tower flat near Dhaka College at 9:30pm.

He declined comment on the cause of the death before getting the post-mortem examination report.

Mahfuza, 66, hails from Gopalganj. She and her husband lived in the 16/C flat.

Her husband was not home during the incident, police said.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said they were suspecting the house help also because the gold jewellery kept in the flat were missing.