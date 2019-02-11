DNCC polls: Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul launches campaign
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2019 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 01:24 PM BdST
Atiqul Islam, the Awami League mayoral candidate for the Dhaka North City Corporation, has launched his election campaign in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan neighbourhood.
Atiq, who is contesting the polls under the boat, visited the shrine of Shah Kabir accompanied by local leaders and activists from the Awami League around 11:00 am on Monday, the day after the authority assigned the election symbol.
The businessman expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the Awami League ticket for the election.
“I give my thanks to the honourable prime minister for giving me the opportunity to contest the election under the boat symbol. I’ll work to ensure a modern and active Dhaka North City Corporation. If the people choose me in the Feb 28 by-polls I will reciprocate their care.”
The largest opposition party, the BNP, has boycotted the by-poll, but Atiq faces four rivals, including Shafin Ahmd from the Jatiya Party.
“Many challenges await me in the near future. I’ll try to resolve them by including everyone. I’ll start working from the very first day. I want to establish a corruption free DNCC.”
He gave assurances that he would pay special attention to providing playgrounds in DNCC areas.
“We’ll create a large number of playgrounds in the areas under the DNCC’s jurisdiction as we need our youth to play more, remain active and stave off the menace of drugs,” he said.
The Awami League candidate prayed at the shrine of Shah Kabir following his speech and then began campaigning.
Atiq is likely to hold rallies at different neighbourhoods in Uttara and Mirpur on the first day of his campaign.
