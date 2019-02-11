Home > Bangladesh

DNCC polls: Awami League mayoral candidate Atiqul launches campaign

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Feb 2019 01:24 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 01:24 PM BdST

Atiqul Islam, the Awami League mayoral candidate for the Dhaka North City Corporation, has launched his election campaign in Dhaka’s Uttarkhan neighbourhood.

Atiq, who is contesting the polls under the boat, visited the shrine of Shah Kabir accompanied by local leaders and activists from the Awami League around 11:00 am on Monday, the day after the authority assigned the election symbol. 

The businessman expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the Awami League ticket for the election.

“I give my thanks to the honourable prime minister for giving me the opportunity to contest the election under the boat symbol. I’ll work to ensure a modern and active Dhaka North City Corporation. If the people choose me in the Feb 28 by-polls I will reciprocate their care.”

The largest opposition party, the BNP, has boycotted the by-poll, but Atiq faces four rivals, including Shafin Ahmd from the Jatiya Party.

“Many challenges await me in the near future. I’ll try to resolve them by including everyone. I’ll start working from the very first day. I want to establish a corruption free DNCC.”

He gave assurances that he would pay special attention to providing playgrounds  in DNCC areas.

“We’ll create a large number of playgrounds in the areas under the DNCC’s jurisdiction as we need our youth to play more, remain active and stave off the menace of drugs,” he said. 

The Awami League candidate prayed at the shrine of Shah Kabir following his speech and then began campaigning.

Atiq is likely to hold rallies at different neighbourhoods in Uttara and Mirpur on the first day of his campaign.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

RAB shuts 10 Dhaka coaching centres

Sagar-Runi murder still a mystery 7 years on

8 Buddhist families return to Myanmar

Public accounts panel gets first chief from opposition

Feb 16, 17, 18 SSC tests deferred

Ex-Eden college principal found dead

5 killed in Khulna road crash

Man to die for child’s rape, murder

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.