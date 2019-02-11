Chattogram Bar Association chief from BNP, general secretary from AL
Chattogram Bureau bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2019 02:51 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 02:51 PM BdST
The Chattogram Bar Association elections have ended in a stalemate between lawyers supporting the BNP-Jamaat-e-Islami and the Awami League.
Candidates from the two panels secured nine positions apiece in the race for 19 positions on Sunday.
The remaining post was taken by a candidate of the Samomona Ainjibi Sangsad.
Chief Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Chowdhury announced the results of the day-long polls on Sunday night.
Badrul Anwar of the pro-BNP and Jamaat lawyers’ panel was elected president with 1,235 votes.
Awami League-backed Ayub Khan took the post of general secretary with 1,088 votes.
The election saw 2,733 of 3,426 potential voters cast their ballots.
