Chattogram Bar Association chief from BNP, general secretary from AL

Candidates from the two panels secured nine positions apiece in the race for 19 positions on Sunday.

The remaining post was taken by a candidate of the Samomona Ainjibi Sangsad.

Chief Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Chowdhury announced the results of the day-long polls on Sunday night.

Badrul Anwar of the pro-BNP and Jamaat lawyers’ panel was elected president with 1,235 votes.

Awami League-backed Ayub Khan took the post of general secretary with 1,088 votes.

The election saw 2,733 of 3,426 potential voters cast their ballots.