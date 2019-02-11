Home > Bangladesh

At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision

  Khulna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST

At least five people have been killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Khulna.

The accident occurred on the bypass road of Rupsa Bridge around 11pm on Sunday, MM Shakiluzzaman, additional deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police told bdnews24.com.

He could not give further details and identify the victims immediately.

