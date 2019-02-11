At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2019 12:36 AM BdST
At least five people have been killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck in Khulna.
The accident occurred on the bypass road of Rupsa Bridge around 11pm on Sunday, MM Shakiluzzaman, additional deputy commissioner of Khulna Metropolitan Police told bdnews24.com.
He could not give further details and identify the victims immediately.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Opposition MP Rustum Faraji to head oversight committee on public accounts
- Former Eden college principal found dead in her Dhaka flat; house help suspected
- At least five killed in Khulna truck-car collision
- SSC tests of Feb 16, 17 and 18 deferred due to Biswa Ijtema
- Over 150 Myanmar Buddhists take shelter at border with Bangladesh
- Foreign minister fears ‘pockets of radicalism’ if Rohingya problem lingers
- Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’
- Dhaka University to announce election schedule for Central Student Union Monday
- Police detain two men over 2015 murder
- Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of a child in Chattogram
Most Read
- Awami League names two more candidates for women’s seats
- Dhaka trade fair pulls in Tk 2bn in export orders
- Digital map charting garment factories in Dhaka launched
- Awami League announces names of chairman candidates for 122 upazilas
- Nilgai at Ramsagar National Park gets a partner
- Indian Air Chief Dhanoa arrives in Dhaka to ‘strengthen ties’
- Bobby Hajjaj drops out of Dhaka North mayoral race
- Aroma, Suborna to become MP as Awami League names 41 for reserved seats
- US Senator Warren launches 2020 campaign, sounds note of economic equality
- Nun’s rape case against bishop shakes a Catholic bastion in India