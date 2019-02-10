Home > Bangladesh

Three die in head-on collision between bus and motorcycle in Gazipur

  Gazipur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Feb 2019 02:09 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 02:09 PM BdST

Three men have been killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a motorcycle in Gazipur.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Tangail Highway in the Etahata area of the town around 10:15 early on Sunday, said Mokter Hossain, chief of Basan Police Station.

Police could not immediately confirm the identities of the victims but said they appeared to be between 18 to 20 years old.

A head-on collision occurred between a Nabinagar-bound bus operated by Polash Paribahan and a motorbike coming from opposite direction, Mokter said.

"Two of them died on the spot while another person died on the way to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College & Hospital in Gazipur."

Police seized the bus and detained its driver along with his assistant, Mokter said.    

